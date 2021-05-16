Tether (USDT) Achieves Market Cap of $58.32 Billion

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. During the last week, Tether has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Tether coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC on popular exchanges. Tether has a market cap of $58.32 billion and approximately $147.42 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $39.88 or 0.00090574 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $205.15 or 0.00465905 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.65 or 0.00228573 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004947 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $547.04 or 0.01242360 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00040275 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $496.47 or 0.01127514 BTC.

Tether Coin Profile

Tether launched on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 59,476,291,004 coins and its circulating supply is 58,309,798,199 coins. Tether’s official website is tether.to . Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Tether Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

