Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Stake Increased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,423,733 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.80% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $144,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,800,369 shares of the bank’s stock worth $345,123,000 after buying an additional 221,295 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,316,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,825,000 after buying an additional 12,132 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,366,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,790,000 after purchasing an additional 62,819 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 593.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,948,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,455 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,231,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,260,000 after purchasing an additional 19,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

TCBI stock opened at $69.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.73, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.58. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $93.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $239.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.98 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 5.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Elysia Holt Ragusa acquired 10,077 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.75 per share, with a total value of $249,405.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,405.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 5,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.98 per share, with a total value of $324,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,103,815.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TCBI. Truist Securities raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.95.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

