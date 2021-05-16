Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 609,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 84,976 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Texas Instruments worth $115,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 198.2% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 512.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

TXN opened at $183.27 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $105.45 and a one year high of $197.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $187.87 and its 200-day moving average is $171.57. The company has a market capitalization of $169.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.86%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cascend Securities lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.23.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

