Texas Permanent School Fund Boosts Position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 331.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,816 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of SL Green Realty worth $3,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in SL Green Realty by 100.2% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 12,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $834,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SL Green Realty stock opened at $72.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.10 and a 200 day moving average of $64.40. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.82 and a 12 month high of $77.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $226.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.3033 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is presently 52.00%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on SL Green Realty from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down previously from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SL Green Realty from $58.25 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.80.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

