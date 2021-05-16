Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,109 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 3,671 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.06% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $3,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 538.9% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 40,250 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,262,000 after buying an additional 33,950 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,774,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,085,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 96,608 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after purchasing an additional 42,507 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $87.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.91. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.57 and a 52-week high of $91.80. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 39.30%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Stephens restated a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Gordon Haskett began coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.05.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director William J. Colombo sold 15,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 255,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,168,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 11,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total transaction of $873,924.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,336,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,343 shares of company stock valued at $4,500,878 over the last three months. 30.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

