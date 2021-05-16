Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,054 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of FTI Consulting worth $3,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 259.7% during the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,206,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,767,000 after purchasing an additional 870,896 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 111.0% during the first quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 909,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,436,000 after purchasing an additional 478,527 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting during the fourth quarter valued at $70,570,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting during the fourth quarter valued at $41,187,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 324,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,215,000 after acquiring an additional 6,910 shares during the period. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total value of $1,170,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,860.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Holly Paul sold 31,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.93, for a total transaction of $4,487,737.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,324 shares in the company, valued at $6,235,623.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FCN shares. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

NYSE FCN opened at $142.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 0.41. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.87 and a 12 month high of $147.38.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.71. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

