Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,947 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 3,893 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.06% of Integra LifeSciences worth $3,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 883 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,040 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,368 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 17,573 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,984 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IART shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.36.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, SVP Jeffrey Mosebrook sold 1,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total transaction of $72,684.60. Also, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 5,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $400,125.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,415 shares in the company, valued at $781,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,091,687 shares of company stock worth $74,779,686 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of IART stock opened at $70.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 105.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $42.12 and a twelve month high of $77.40.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $360.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

