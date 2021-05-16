Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,925 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $3,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 353,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,012,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,031,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,243,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,199,000. 98.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $45.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -573.93 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.51. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.13 and a 12-month high of $48.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.74). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 0.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.85%.

SRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

In related news, EVP Jay Young sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $705,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,364. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

