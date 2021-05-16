Texas Permanent School Fund Has $3.62 Million Stake in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,986 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Ashland Global worth $3,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ashland Global by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,664,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $369,392,000 after acquiring an additional 92,933 shares in the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 2,630,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,318,000 after purchasing an additional 83,158 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,693,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,128,000 after purchasing an additional 85,606 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 296.3% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,348,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 888,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,395,000 after purchasing an additional 60,008 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ashland Global stock opened at $89.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 1.35. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.50 and a 52-week high of $95.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.59 million. Ashland Global had a positive return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. Ashland Global’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ashland Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $89.00 target price (up from $88.00) on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Monday, May 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Ashland Global from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Ashland Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

