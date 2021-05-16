Texas Permanent School Fund Has $3.63 Million Stock Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,585 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,739 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Curtiss-Wright worth $3,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 372,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,361,000 after buying an additional 148,871 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,994 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,646,000 after purchasing an additional 22,130 shares during the period. HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter valued at about $524,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,783,000 after purchasing an additional 8,224 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 256.5% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 8,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 3,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.38, for a total value of $385,336.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 66,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,058,357.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John B. Nathman sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.45, for a total transaction of $158,130.75. Insiders have sold a total of 20,706 shares of company stock worth $2,504,044 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CW stock opened at $127.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.67 and a 200-day moving average of $115.87. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a one year low of $82.03 and a one year high of $133.37.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $597.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.21 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 9.96%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.35%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

