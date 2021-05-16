Texas Permanent School Fund Has $3.64 Million Holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,281 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,910 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Iridium Communications worth $3,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,865,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,555,000 after purchasing an additional 694,830 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 26.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,666,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,999,000 after purchasing an additional 554,576 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,113,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,107,000 after purchasing an additional 253,853 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,870,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,549,000 after purchasing an additional 240,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,579,000. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IRDM opened at $37.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.59 and a beta of 1.33. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.33 and a 52 week high of $54.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $146.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.31 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 27.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Iridium Communications declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 62,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total transaction of $3,000,043.84. Also, Director Barry West sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,735,870.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 388,114 shares of company stock valued at $17,993,835 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BWS Financial lowered Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James upgraded Iridium Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays downgraded Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.75.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

