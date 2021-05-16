Texas Permanent School Fund Has $3.68 Million Holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,178 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Cirrus Logic worth $3,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 364.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 31,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

CRUS opened at $74.55 on Friday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.30 and a 1-year high of $103.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.45 and a 200-day moving average of $82.68.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $293.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.05 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $350.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 7,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $566,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,475. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total value of $86,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,534.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark upped their target price on Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Monday, February 1st. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.30.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

