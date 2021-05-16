Texas Permanent School Fund Has $3.70 Million Holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.06% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $3,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,573.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

OLLI opened at $80.15 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.19 and a twelve month high of $123.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.00.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $515.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.74 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.64, for a total value of $140,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,390.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 750 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $67,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,954 shares in the company, valued at $2,695,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,291 shares of company stock valued at $1,054,265 in the last three months. Company insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OLLI. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.19.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

See Also: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.