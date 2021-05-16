Texas Permanent School Fund Has $3.76 Million Position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 231,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,184 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Macy’s worth $3,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Macy’s by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 147,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 8,780 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Macy’s by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 22,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 5,532 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Macy’s by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 26,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Macy's alerts:

In other Macy’s news, EVP John T. Harper sold 5,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $85,393.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,758.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul C. Varga acquired 33,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.42 per share, for a total transaction of $510,633.30. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,112 shares of company stock worth $100,826. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:M opened at $18.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.98. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $22.30.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.50 billion. Macy’s had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

M has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Macy’s from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Macy’s from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

Macy’s Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.