Texas Permanent School Fund Has $3.77 Million Holdings in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,303 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.06% of Colfax worth $3,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 31,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Colfax by 151.4% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in Colfax by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 19,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Colfax by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 68,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Colfax during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Colfax stock opened at $43.92 on Friday. Colfax Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.15 and a fifty-two week high of $50.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of -878.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Colfax had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $879.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.42 million. As a group, analysts predict that Colfax Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Colfax news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 6,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $278,682.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,752,490.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Patricia A. Lang sold 24,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $1,084,307.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,898,998.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,201 shares of company stock worth $2,970,792. 12.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CFX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Colfax from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Colfax from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Colfax from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Colfax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.45.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

