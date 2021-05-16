Texas Permanent School Fund Has $3.81 Million Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 449.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,001 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Vontier worth $3,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. South State CORP. acquired a new position in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Vontier during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Vontier during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VNT opened at $33.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.67 and its 200 day moving average is $32.16. Vontier Co. has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $39.00.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.40 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.71.

Vontier Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

