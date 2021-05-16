Texas Permanent School Fund Has $3.84 Million Stock Position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,131 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Helen of Troy worth $3,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Helen of Troy by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,885,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,124,000 after purchasing an additional 55,668 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Helen of Troy by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,301,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,264,000 after purchasing an additional 138,936 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Helen of Troy by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 983,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,420,000 after purchasing an additional 72,590 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 626,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,168,000 after buying an additional 155,220 shares during the period. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 322,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,691,000 after buying an additional 4,385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HELE opened at $223.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.36. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52-week low of $163.39 and a 52-week high of $265.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $509.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HELE has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.60.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

