Texas Permanent School Fund Has $3.84 Million Stock Position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,131 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Helen of Troy worth $3,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Helen of Troy by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,885,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,124,000 after purchasing an additional 55,668 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Helen of Troy by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,301,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,264,000 after purchasing an additional 138,936 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Helen of Troy by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 983,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,420,000 after purchasing an additional 72,590 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 626,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,168,000 after buying an additional 155,220 shares during the period. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 322,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,691,000 after buying an additional 4,385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.
Shares of HELE opened at $223.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.36. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52-week low of $163.39 and a 52-week high of $265.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92.
HELE has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.60.
About Helen of Troy
Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.
