Texas Permanent School Fund Has $3.87 Million Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $3,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hershey by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,630,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,339,000 after purchasing an additional 78,338 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $220,190,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of The Hershey by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,285,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,822,000 after acquiring an additional 26,876 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of The Hershey by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,073,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,599,000 after acquiring an additional 42,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in The Hershey by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,066,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,388,000 after acquiring an additional 8,433 shares during the period. 52.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HSY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.33.

The Hershey stock opened at $171.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $162.17 and a 200-day moving average of $152.56. The company has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $125.50 and a 1 year high of $173.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.804 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.71%.

In related news, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 8,021 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.47, for a total transaction of $1,222,961.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,775.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.26, for a total transaction of $398,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,542,252.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,926 shares of company stock worth $2,914,171. 29.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

