Texas Permanent School Fund Has $3.87 Million Holdings in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,022 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 5,192 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.05% of TripAdvisor worth $3,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 31,370 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,663 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 473.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in TripAdvisor by 4.2% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,000 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TRIP. Citigroup raised TripAdvisor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.59.

TRIP stock opened at $42.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.93 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.31 and a 12 month high of $64.95.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The travel company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.08. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 24.54% and a negative return on equity of 15.76%. The business had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

