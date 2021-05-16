Texas Permanent School Fund Has $3.92 Million Stock Position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,297 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Cousins Properties worth $3,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 17,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Cousins Properties by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 72,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,435,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 13,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Cousins Properties news, Director Scott W. Fordham sold 43,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total transaction of $1,609,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 194,179 shares in the company, valued at $7,143,845.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

CUZ opened at $35.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.95 and a 200-day moving average of $33.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $23.78 and a fifty-two week high of $38.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 45.67% and a return on equity of 7.61%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 42.18%.

CUZ has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cousins Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.63.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

