Texas Permanent School Fund Has $3.93 Million Stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,307 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Crocs worth $3,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 24.2% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 24,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 133.3% during the first quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Crocs in the first quarter valued at approximately $843,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Crocs by 161.9% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 26,316 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 16,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Crocs by 4,370.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,961 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 23,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CROX opened at $101.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.58. Crocs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.92 and a 1-year high of $109.91. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.57, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.61. Crocs had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The company had revenue of $460.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Crocs’s quarterly revenue was up 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

CROX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Crocs from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Crocs from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $104.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Crocs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.40.

In other news, Director Ian Bickley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total value of $823,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,112,767.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 11,016 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.21, for a total value of $905,625.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,784,225.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,016 shares of company stock valued at $10,492,025 over the last quarter. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

