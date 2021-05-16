Texas Permanent School Fund Has $3.96 Million Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 12,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 14,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O stock opened at $65.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.27. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $48.55 and a 1 year high of $71.84.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $442.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 84.94%.

Several research analysts recently commented on O shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Realty Income from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Realty Income from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Realty Income in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.78.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

