Texas Permanent School Fund Has $3.97 Million Position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,265 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Fox Factory worth $3,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FOXF. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Fox Factory by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Fox Factory during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the 4th quarter worth about $194,000.

Several research analysts recently commented on FOXF shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist lifted their target price on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.17.

Shares of Fox Factory stock opened at $156.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 77.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $52.74 and a 12 month high of $166.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.23. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 54,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total value of $7,066,906.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 4,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total transaction of $579,349.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,658,736.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fox Factory Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

