Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,107 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.05% of AutoNation worth $3,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AutoNation by 275.9% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in AutoNation by 115.1% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AN shares. Benchmark upgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.88.

NYSE:AN opened at $105.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.44. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.51 and a 52-week high of $106.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.99. AutoNation had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. AutoNation’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,271,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 101,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.28, for a total value of $7,926,945.92. Insiders have sold 746,227 shares of company stock valued at $72,947,642 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

