Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,787 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Chart Industries worth $3,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the first quarter worth $641,000. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chart Industries by 6.0% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Chart Industries by 15.9% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Chart Industries by 6,073.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at $228,000.

Shares of GTLS stock opened at $151.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.35 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.64 and its 200 day moving average is $130.11. Chart Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.19 and a twelve month high of $167.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $288.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GTLS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $134.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on Chart Industries from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.33.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

