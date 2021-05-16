Texas Permanent School Fund Makes New Investment in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 34,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $3,667,000. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of STAAR Surgical as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $36,430,000. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $24,954,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $21,247,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,515,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $278,485,000 after acquiring an additional 171,485 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 625,522 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,554,000 after acquiring an additional 157,239 shares during the period. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on STAA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. STAAR Surgical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.40.

Shares of STAA opened at $110.68 on Friday. STAAR Surgical has a one year low of $35.16 and a one year high of $139.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 582.56 and a beta of 1.09.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.22. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $50.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jon K. Hayashida sold 1,103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total value of $106,296.11. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,921.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel J. Gesten sold 1,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total transaction of $99,453.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,103,723.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 336,376 shares of company stock valued at $38,207,292 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

