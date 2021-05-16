Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Stock Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,754 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Exponent worth $3,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Exponent by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Exponent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Exponent by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Exponent by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Exponent during the first quarter worth $679,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other news, VP John Pye sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,342,869.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

EXPO opened at $94.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.22 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.82. Exponent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.00 and a 12 month high of $102.42.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Exponent had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $109.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.81 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

Exponent Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

