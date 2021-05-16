Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,215 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Valmont Industries worth $3,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,345,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 288.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 319,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,832,000 after acquiring an additional 236,993 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter worth $33,715,000. Greenhouse Funds LLLP bought a new stake in Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter worth $17,845,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,872,000. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Valmont Industries news, Director Mogens C. Bay sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.30, for a total value of $5,782,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 288,221 shares in the company, valued at $66,665,517.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.70, for a total value of $32,132.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,009. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,562 shares of company stock valued at $13,914,674. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VMI opened at $254.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $242.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.36. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.92 and a 52-week high of $265.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.79 and a beta of 1.16.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $774.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.84 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.33%.

Several research firms recently commented on VMI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.33.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

