Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,561 Shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,561 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of CMC Materials worth $3,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 32.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,189,000 after purchasing an additional 82,081 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in CMC Materials by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CMC Materials by 21.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,829,000 after acquiring an additional 19,879 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the fourth quarter worth $714,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of CMC Materials by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCMP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on CMC Materials from $198.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of CMC Materials from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on CMC Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.13.

In related news, VP Bernstein H. Carol Eckstein sold 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total transaction of $656,450.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,861,451.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David H. Li sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.67, for a total value of $6,257,460.00. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CCMP stock opened at $154.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $181.07 and its 200 day moving average is $163.49. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.23 and a 52 week high of $198.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.18.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.23). CMC Materials had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $290.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from CMC Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.63%.

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

