Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 2,529 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,529 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of The Ensign Group worth $3,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 375 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,465.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,780,206.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chad Keetch sold 15,348 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total transaction of $1,425,829.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,601,728.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,314 shares of company stock valued at $2,498,015. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

ENSG opened at $83.96 on Friday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.69 and a 12-month high of $98.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.86.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $627.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.25 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 21.65%. As a group, analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.05%.

ENSG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Ensign Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

