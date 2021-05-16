Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 2,605 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,605 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Grand Canyon Education worth $3,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 22.3% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

LOPE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Grand Canyon Education presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.75.

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE opened at $95.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.01. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.64 and a 1 year high of $115.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 17.20%. On average, equities analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Daniel E. Bachus sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total value of $3,258,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,594 shares in the company, valued at $15,707,246.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph N. Mildenhall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.67, for a total transaction of $1,086,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,959,736.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,200 shares of company stock worth $12,190,336. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.