Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 2,690 Shares of J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in shares of J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,722 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,690 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of J2 Global worth $3,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JCOM. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in J2 Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in J2 Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in J2 Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in J2 Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in J2 Global during the first quarter valued at about $231,000.
JCOM stock opened at $125.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.07 and its 200-day moving average is $104.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. J2 Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.24 and a twelve month high of $135.24.
In other news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.07, for a total transaction of $519,529.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,326,778.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on J2 Global from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush increased their price target on J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 price target (up from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.17.
J2 Global Profile
J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.
Further Reading: Debt-To-Equity Ratio
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM).
Receive News & Ratings for J2 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J2 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.