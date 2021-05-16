Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 2,690 Shares of J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in shares of J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,722 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,690 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of J2 Global worth $3,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JCOM. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in J2 Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in J2 Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in J2 Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in J2 Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in J2 Global during the first quarter valued at about $231,000.

JCOM stock opened at $125.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.07 and its 200-day moving average is $104.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. J2 Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.24 and a twelve month high of $135.24.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $398.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.11 million. J2 Global had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 15.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that J2 Global, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.07, for a total transaction of $519,529.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,326,778.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on J2 Global from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush increased their price target on J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 price target (up from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.17.

J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.

