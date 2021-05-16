Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 3,401 Shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,401 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Kemper worth $3,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Kemper by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Kemper during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Kemper during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Kemper during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, SVA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kemper during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 70.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kemper alerts:

In related news, EVP John Michael Boschelli sold 7,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.07, for a total value of $615,243.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,931.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark A. Green sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $386,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

KMPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Kemper from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of KMPR opened at $77.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Kemper Co. has a 12 month low of $56.58 and a 12 month high of $85.69. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.83.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Kemper had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 8.58%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kemper Co. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.78%.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.