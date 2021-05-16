Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 4,934 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,934 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Acadia Healthcare worth $3,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 241.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 66,000.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $254,000.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

ACHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.27.

NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $65.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $65.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 3.19%. On average, research analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 109,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total value of $6,470,270.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,226.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Healthcare Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.