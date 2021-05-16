Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 4,972 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,972 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Webster Financial worth $3,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 214.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Webster Financial by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 358.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Compass Point raised shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.09.

NYSE:WBS opened at $56.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.57. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.65. Webster Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $21.69 and a 12 month high of $63.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $300.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.54 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.31%.

In other Webster Financial news, Director Mark Pettie sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $104,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,561,404. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

