Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 6,753 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,753 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Bank OZK worth $3,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the fourth quarter worth about $48,039,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank OZK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $582,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 304.2% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 481,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,052,000 after purchasing an additional 362,283 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 153.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 345,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,793,000 after buying an additional 208,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the 4th quarter worth $4,893,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist increased their target price on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank OZK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bank OZK from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.29.

Bank OZK stock opened at $44.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.04. Bank OZK has a one year low of $19.46 and a one year high of $45.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. Bank OZK had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 6.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is 33.94%.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

