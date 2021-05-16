Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 756 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $4,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 9.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,684,000 after purchasing an additional 12,805 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Kansas City Southern by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KSU stock opened at $309.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $279.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.20. Kansas City Southern has a 1-year low of $132.33 and a 1-year high of $315.39. The company has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $706.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.07 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

KSU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $231.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Kansas City Southern has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.07.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

