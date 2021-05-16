Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 784 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,544 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 784 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in CDW were worth $3,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,460,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $983,200,000 after acquiring an additional 565,290 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of CDW by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,159,012 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $679,906,000 after acquiring an additional 665,708 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,847,959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $375,333,000 after purchasing an additional 895,959 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CDW by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,941,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $255,853,000 after purchasing an additional 50,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in CDW during the 4th quarter worth $205,404,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CDW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. CDW presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $169.45 on Friday. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $96.91 and a 52 week high of $184.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $174.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.04.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 88.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.58%.

CDW declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $386,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,684.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.58, for a total transaction of $646,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,518,866.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,600,435 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

