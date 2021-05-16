Texas Permanent School Fund Takes $3.93 Million Position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 64,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,926,000. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Travel + Leisure as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TNL. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth about $54,000.

In other Travel + Leisure news, insider James J. Savina sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $410,316.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total value of $135,196.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,791 shares of company stock worth $4,155,815 in the last three months.

NYSE:TNL opened at $66.13 on Friday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.88 and a fifty-two week high of $68.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.60.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.13 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TNL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

