Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,033 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $3,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HALO. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 170.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2,928.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HALO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Benchmark raised their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.30.

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $43.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 16.36 and a current ratio of 18.49. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $56.40. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 268.94 and a beta of 1.77.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $89.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 251.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total transaction of $2,309,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,120,920.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 18,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $839,422.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 129,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,924,607.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 207,013 shares of company stock worth $9,100,126. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

