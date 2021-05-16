Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Stock Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,135 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,942 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.06% of MasTec worth $3,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in MasTec by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of MasTec by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 545,960 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,224,000 after acquiring an additional 144,252 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 482,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,863,000 after acquiring an additional 215,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of MasTec by 516.3% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,442,817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on MTZ shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.17.

Shares of MasTec stock opened at $118.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. MasTec, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.52 and a 52 week high of $119.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.57.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 18.75%. MasTec’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 19,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total value of $1,773,706.68. Also, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 1,564 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $142,339.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,879 shares of company stock valued at $7,383,126. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

