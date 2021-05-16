Tezos Price Reaches $5.57 on Exchanges (XTZ)

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for $5.57 or 0.00012328 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tezos has traded down 19% against the US dollar. Tezos has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion and approximately $327.73 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00034646 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001163 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded up 46.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000043 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00009352 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 876,177,333 coins. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com . Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Tezos is www.tezos.ch

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts. Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Our block explorer data below is freely provided by tzstats.com. WARNING: Regarding HitBTC XTZ futures. HitBTC does not allow short-selling their futures; only previous purchasers of the futures can sell them. This means that the price is likely significantly higher than the price that would be determined by a market that allows short-selling, which would be more indicative of the true market value of XTZ “

Tezos Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

