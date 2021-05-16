The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Sold by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lowered its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 482,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 55,124 shares during the period. The AES accounts for 1.4% of Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. owned 0.07% of The AES worth $12,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The AES by 65.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in The AES during the first quarter worth $31,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The AES during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in The AES by 144.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The AES in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AES stock opened at $25.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79. The company has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of -48.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The AES Co. has a 12-month low of $11.56 and a 12-month high of $29.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.99.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. The AES had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 24.03%. The AES’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.1505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AES shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The AES from $31.50 to $30.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.88.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

