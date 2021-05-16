The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Purchased by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the period. The Charles Schwab comprises approximately 0.8% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $3,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 37,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

SCHW stock traded up $2.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.25. The stock had a trading volume of 8,843,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,187,352. The firm has a market cap of $132.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $31.63 and a 12-month high of $73.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.96.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.76.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 300,000 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $18,279,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 266,000 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $16,654,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,910,999 shares of company stock worth $127,765,707. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.