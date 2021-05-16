The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,181 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in The Chemours were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Chemours by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 11,669 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Chemours during the 4th quarter worth about $498,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Chemours by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 14,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of The Chemours by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of The Chemours by 247.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Get The Chemours alerts:

The Chemours stock opened at $33.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.68. The Chemours Company has a 1-year low of $11.01 and a 1-year high of $35.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.82 and a beta of 2.30.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The Chemours had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 46.27%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.84%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Chemours from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Chemours from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Chemours from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Argus upgraded shares of The Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Chemours from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

The Chemours Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.