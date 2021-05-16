The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) will post earnings per share of ($0.44) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Children’s Place’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.29). The Children’s Place posted earnings of ($1.96) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Children’s Place will report full-year earnings of $3.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $3.99. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Children’s Place.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $472.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.64 million. The Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PLCE shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of The Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.27.

Shares of NASDAQ PLCE opened at $77.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 2.27. The Children’s Place has a 12 month low of $17.78 and a 12 month high of $85.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in The Children’s Place by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 19,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Children’s Place in the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place by 2,445.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 290,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,215,000 after purchasing an additional 278,633 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place by 176.3% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 12,732 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place by 248.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 33,442 shares during the period.

The Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

