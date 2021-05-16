The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 129,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,713 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.10% of The Clorox worth $25,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Clorox by 56.8% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the first quarter valued at $891,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The Clorox by 8.0% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV raised its stake in shares of The Clorox by 53.3% in the first quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Clorox by 46.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Get The Clorox alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on The Clorox from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Clorox from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.06.

Shares of CLX opened at $181.32 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $176.73 and a twelve month high of $239.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $188.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.