The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) Holdings Decreased by Gryphon Financial Partners LLC

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC trimmed its position in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) by 24.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. The E.W. Scripps makes up approximately 1.3% of Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC owned 0.37% of The E.W. Scripps worth $5,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in The E.W. Scripps by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in The E.W. Scripps by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in The E.W. Scripps by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 78,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The E.W. Scripps during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSP stock opened at $20.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $24.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 52.48 and a beta of 1.94.

The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.85. The E.W. Scripps had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The E.W. Scripps from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday.

In other news, Director Richard A. Boehne sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $2,430,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 287,500 shares in the company, valued at $6,986,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Symson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,797 shares of company stock valued at $3,821,488 in the last quarter. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, National Media, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

