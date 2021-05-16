The Force Protocol Market Cap Tops $10.43 Million (FOR)

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. The Force Protocol has a total market capitalization of $10.43 million and $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Force Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, The Force Protocol has traded down 29.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00018941 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $124.24 or 0.00285312 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001505 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000871 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000089 BTC.

The Force Protocol Coin Profile

FOR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ForTubeFi . The official website for The Force Protocol is www.theforceprotocol.com . The Force Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

The Force Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Force Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Force Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Force Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

