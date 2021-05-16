The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 75.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 266,991 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,977 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $87,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GS opened at $368.77 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.58 and a twelve month high of $376.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $125.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $340.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $290.15.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.11 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

In other news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total value of $3,132,500.00. Also, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total value of $6,252,200.00. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $319.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $468.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $358.59.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

